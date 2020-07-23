Chicago Fire 0-2 Vancouver Whitecaps: Canadian side seal last-16 spot after weather delay

Vancouver Whitecaps progressed to the last 16 of the MLS is Back Tournament with a 2-0 win over Group B rivals Chicago Fire.

The contest was stopped in the 63rd minute because of lightning in the Orlando area and after a lengthy delay it was the Whitecaps who took command.

Needing a two-goal win to leapfrog the Fire and progress, the Whitecaps took the lead in the 65th-minute when Yordy Reyna rounded goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm to score.

Six minutes later substitute Cristian Dajome slotted under Kronholm after Reyna's clever ball on the turn.

CJ Sapong looked to have bundled home the goal that would have sent Chicago through after Alvaro Medran struck the crossbar, but his effort was ruled out for handball following a VAR review.

The Whitecaps will face either Toronto or Sporting Kansas City in the round of 16.