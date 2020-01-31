Tuchel tells Cavani 'there are worse things' than staying at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel insists Edinson Cavani could be in a worse position than having to stay at the club.

The striker had appeared set to leave during the transfer window, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and his place in the first team usurped by Mauro Icardi.

Atletico Madrid were favourites to sign the Uruguay star but reports in Spain suggest they pulled out of the deal due to demands from the player's agent.

A Premier League move was also mooted, with Chelsea and Manchester United keen to sign a striker, but Frank Lampard appeared to confirm no new arrivals would be made on deadline day when stating Olivier Giroud would not be sold.

Tuchel had always been keen to keep Cavani, and he now hopes to see the 32-year-old regain top form as PSG keep up their pursuit of a clean sweep of domestic honours and Champions League glory this season.

"There are worse situations than staying at Paris Saint-Germain," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 match with Montpellier at Parc des Princes.

"Edinson will feel good soon. He needs to regain confidence and rhythm - that's normal for a forward.

"Edi is a great player for the club. The fact the group is not changing is positive because we are used to working together.

"Everyone has a chance to be first choice. Edinson missed several weeks due to injury and his situation. So, we have to be patient and not think he can bring his best game on Saturday.

"If he regains rhythm and confidence, he'll be important for us. We're going to help him regain all his abilities."

Cavani has started just six games in all competitions for PSG in 2019-20, scoring five goals.

PSG are 10 points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 after 21 games.