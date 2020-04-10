Trippier tells Man Utd-linked McNeil not to rush Burnley exit

Dwight McNeil should be in no rush to leave Burnley despite reported interest from Manchester United, according to former Clarets defender Kieran Trippier.

Winger McNeil has been one of Burnley's star performers this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

The England Under-21 international's form has prompted talk of a switch to United, among a host of other top clubs, in the post-season transfer window.

However, Atletico Madrid defender Trippier, who left Burnley for Tottenham in 2015, would encourage McNeil to remain at Turf Moor for now.

"Dwight has burst on to the scene, and when he trained with us last season for England, he was brilliant," Trippier said, as quoted by the Burnley Express.

"He's got to stay focused, keep performing well while he's young, and his time will come.

"I'd say, 'Don't rush anything, just keep playing.' And Dwight is at the right club to do that. He just needs to keep playing games, because that's the most important thing for somebody his age.

"He's got the right manager to guide him, and he'll be in no rush to go anywhere. If I was him, I'd stay put and keep playing games.

"Sometimes it can be difficult when you go to another club. I've experienced it. I went to Tottenham and I didn't play for months, and you get frustrated.

"For somebody like him, who is doing really well, why would you move now? There's no point. Just keep performing well on the biggest stage and stay put.

"I was in a different situation to him. I'd just been relegated, so I needed to go to a Premier League club.

"He's playing well week in week out for a Premier League club. He's a big player for Burnley. I'd stay put, if I was him, and keep enjoying his football."