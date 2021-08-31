Transfer Deadline Day - LIVE

Watch all the breaking news from Transfer Deadline Day via beIN CONNECT!

The Hammers have started the season in emphatic fashion under a rejuvenated David Moyes... Following today's arrival of Nikola Vlasic and the recent signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, West Ham are now in the running for Czech international midfielder Alex Král from Spartak Moscow.

The club's hierarchy are splashing the cash and clearly looking to further improve on last season's impressive sixth-placed finish!

It appears Juventus' business during this summer transfer window is complete following the announcement of Moise Kean... Do the Italian giants have enough in their locker to reclaim the Serie A title? Time will tell...

After a solid start to the season picking up six points from a possible nine, Brighton has completed the signing of Marc Cucurella from La Liga side Getafe:

The 23-year-old, who can operate at left-back or as a wide midfielder is the club's third addition to the senior squad of the transfer window, following the earlier arrivals of Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen.

A further update on Arsenal's pursuit of Tomiyasu from Fabrizio Romano:

One in, one out at Arsenal...?

The Gunners have splashed the cash on a number of promising young acquisitions during the summer transfer window, including Ben White, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale. Arteta may not be done just yet though, with talk of Héctor Bellerín's departure potentially funding a move for Bologna's talented centre-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, who can also operate at right-back.

If the Japanese defender can replicate the form he displayed for my Ultimate Team on FIFA 20, Arsenal could have themselves one heck of a player on their hands! All joking aside, Arteta's side are clearly struggling at the back and find themselves bottom of the Premier League, so this deal could provide a welcome boost to the squad's morale.

Ben White - Brighton, £50m.

Nuno Tavares - Benfica, undisclosed.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - Anderlecht, £15m.

Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid, undisclosed.

Aaron Ramsdale - Bournemouth, £30m including add-ons.

Just staying with Manchester United's acquisition for a moment... a look at the sensational numbers Cristiano Ronaldo achieved during the 2007/08 season:

Can he match the lofty heights during his youthful years with the Red Devils? Senior Football Anchor Richard Keys is not 100% convinced on the move, but fancies Solksjaer's side for the title:

"I’ve said that I fancy United for the title this season - before Ronaldo was signed. He’ll score goals. He’ll have a huge impact in some games. And I repeat - it’s great to have him back in the PL - but I’m not convinced that he wouldn’t have been better off going to The Etihad - and that United might have been better off encouraging him there. ‘Returns’ very rarely work out."

It has been common knowledge for a while, however Manchester United and Juventus have officially confirmed the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year:

"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon D’or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the UEFA European Championship for his native Portugal."

As for our first confirmed deal of the day... Moise Kean joins Juventus on loan under the following parameters:

"The agreement entails the obligation for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights, subject to the achievement of certain given sporting objectives by the end of the season 2022/2023. The agreed consideration for the definitive acquisition is € 28.0 million, payable in three years."

Do you see the 21-year-old Italian recapturing his form at the Old Lady? It may help if he stays on the pitch, having been sent off in his final game for Everton away at Huddersfield.

It also looks like Eduardo Camavinga will sign for Real Madrid as Rennes are rumoured to have accepted a £27m bid plus add-ons for the 18-year-old French midfielder. Could we see any of Ancelotti's players go the other way today to perhaps fund another bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe?

First up in today's transfer gossip, it seems Daniel James' move from Manchester United to long-time rivals Leeds is all but completed, as per the latest update from Fabrizio Romano. Everton said to never have been in the race, however judging by their fan reaction - it doesn't seem like a race they particularly wanted to enter!

The Welshman will certainly add an injection of pace into Marcelo Bielsa's side and could prove to compliment the Argentine's playing style, providing the deal goes through.

Good morning all! Transfer Deadline Day is once again upon us, with teams across Europe scrambling to finalise their deals ahead of the 1:00am Mecca (23:00 BST) closing time. Plenty of teams are looking to add to their squads and we will bring you the latest deals and rumours capturing the imaginations of supporters!