English
العربية
Ligue 1
Mercato

Tottenham seal Doherty signing on four-year deal

Tottenham seal Doherty signing on four-year deal

Getty Images

Tottenham have completed the signing of right-back Matt Doherty from Wolves for a reported fee of £14.7million.

Spurs confirmed on Sunday the 28-year-old has signed a four-year deal and will wear the number two shirt.

Republic of Ireland international Doherty played 50 games across all competitions for Premier League side Wolves last season and scored seven goals.

Tottenham have been eager to sign a new right-back after selling Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton and indicating Serge Aurier is likely to depart.

Doherty had been on Wolves' books for 10 years, also playing for the club in the Championship and League One.

His arrival adds to Tottenham's signings of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart in this transfer window.

Mercato Jose Mourinho Tottenham Hotspur
Previous Van de Beek sat out Ajax friendly due to 'developm
Read
Van de Beek sat out Ajax friendly due to 'developments' amid Man Utd speculation – Ten Hag
Next Thiago Bayern departure could be imminent – Rummen
Read
Thiago Bayern departure could be imminent – Rummenigge

Latest Stories