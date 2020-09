Milan have announced the signing of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali on loan with an option to buy from Brescia.

Tonali teased an imminent move to the Rossoneri on Tuesday when he posted an image of himself wearing a Milan shirt as a child on Instagram.

His medical was reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, and the transfer from Brescia was soon confirmed.

A fee of €35million had been mooted, but Milan initially only brought Tonali in on loan.