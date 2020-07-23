Thiago wants a new challenge but Bayern have had no offers, says Rummenigge

Thiago Alcantara wants a new challenge away from Bayern Munich, but the club have not yet received any offers for the midfielder, Karl-Heinze Rummenigge says.

The Spain international has been tipped to leave the Allianz Arena as he has less than a year on his contract and has not agreed to an extension.

CEO Rummenigge says Thiago told sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic that he is seeking a change as he enters what will likely be the final peak years of his career.

Liverpool have been most heavily linked with the 29-year-old, but Rummenigge says Bayern have not had any approaches.

"Hasan had talks with Thiago," Rummenigge said on Thursday at the presentation of new signing Leroy Sane. "Curiously, they were always very positive. But he told Hasan some time ago that he wants to do something new to finish his career.

"So far, no club has contacted us. We don't know if he's settled things with a new club. The fact is we want the play the Champions League [in August] with Thiago and David Alaba."

Rummenigge also confirmed talks are ongoing with Alaba, whose contract also runs out in June next year.

Manchester City and Chelsea have been tipped to make a move for the Austria star and Rummenigge admitted they may consider selling the defender if new terms cannot be agreed.

"Hasan is in talks with David and his advisor," he said. "So far, we haven't found a solution. We want to extend. If that's not possible, we have to look at other options.

"It's nice that he can imagine staying in Munich. It's no secret that contracts are all about finance. We've put the cards on the table; now it's up to David and his advisors."