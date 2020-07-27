Tanganga signs long-term Spurs deal

Defender Japhet Tanganga has signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham.

Spurs announced on Monday that the 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal until 2025.

The academy graduate went on to make 11 appearances for the London club in the 2019-20 season after making his senior competitive debut against Colchester United in the EFL Cup last September.

Jose Mourinho handed Tanganga a Premier League bow as a substitute at home to Liverpool in January and he was named man of the match in an FA Cup defeat of Middlesbrough three days later.

Tanganga, who has played for England at every age group from Under-16 to Under-20, follows team-mates Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp in signing new contracts.

One player who will not be at Tottenham next season is long-serving defender Jan Vertonghen, who confirmed his departure on Monday.