Spinazzola inspired by failed Inter move

Leonardo Spinazzola has revealed he found inspiration in his failed January move to Inter and accusations he is "injury-prone".

The Roma full-back had appeared set to join Inter earlier this year in a swap deal with Matteo Politano.

However, the transfer collapsed, reportedly due to concerns regarding Spinazzola's fitness.

The former Juventus man addressed the issue on Friday and, with 15 league appearances this season, explained how he was hurt by the claims.

Spinazzola suggested he had been motivated since January as a result.

"To label a player who is playing, like me, as 'injury-prone' or 'lame' is not a good thing," he said while speaking to fans on Roma's Instagram page.

"Since that week, I have changed mentally. In the previous six months, I was down, and that's not like me. But after that week, I found myself."

Serie A has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Spinazzola has been pleased with the way Roma have dealt with the crisis.

"I am honoured to be part of this club," he said. "I knew it was a great club already, but this month has proved it even more. Not everyone has behaved like this."