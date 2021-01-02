Solskjaer 'can't see any obstacles' to Diallo's Man Utd move

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "cannot see any obstacles" to Amad Diallo joining Manchester United from Atalanta soon.

United announced in October they had reached an agreement with the Serie A side for the future transfer of the winger in a reported £37.2million deal.

Diallo, 18, has featured just twice for Atalanta this season, and his move to United has been expected to be completed in January.

After a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday, United manager Solskjaer confirmed a move was close.

"Amad, we've had all the paperwork, or rather we are waiting for all the paperwork. I can't see any obstacles really," he told a news conference.

"Hopefully not too long, he will be with us. Very excited about bringing him in. I think he's shown a few times his qualities but he has to learn to play in England. That's a different way of football, so we'll give him time to develop and impress."

United moved level on points with leaders and reigning champions Liverpool after their win over Villa.

And Solskjaer said he was not expecting too much movement from the club during the January transfer window.

"Apart from that [Diallo], I'm not really giving you too much with what we are going to do with players," he said.

"We are always working long term and any signings will be long term."