Sane moving 'surprisingly well' but Guardiola won't put a timescale on return

Leroy Sane is moving "surprisingly well" but there is no timescale for his Manchester City return.

Sane is back in full training for Pep Guardiola's men having been on the sidelines since August after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the Community Shield.

Guardiola was pleased with what he saw from the former Schalke forward on the training pitch but would not commit to a concrete date for Sane's first appearance of the campaign.

"He moves surprisingly really well," Guardiola told a media conference ahead of City's Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Asked for a timescale, he added: "I don't know, he needs a little bit more time I think so, but we'll see."

Sane was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich when he injured his knee, having rejected the offer of a new contract from City, and talk of a switch has never really subsided.

However, there have been some suggestions that a move back to his homeland is not as sure fire as it once seemed.

"I don't have any new news," Guardiola replied when that speculation was put to him.

"You have to ask to [director of football] Txiki [Begiristain]. The last info I had, we offer him from long time ago, an offer, and all the time he reject it. After that, I don't know any news."

Centre-back Aymeric Laporte missed the last two games after making his return from a knee injury against Sheffield United on January 21.

"Laporte is okay, he had fatigue - he wasn't injured. Maybe he can play against Spurs," added Guardiola.

Pressed on his confidence Laporte will not have a setback, Guardiola said: "I would tell you if he had a problem I would tell you. I answer what is the truth."