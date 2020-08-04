Sancho to Man Utd? Solskjaer refuses to be drawn on England winger

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn on Manchester United's progress in the transfer market on Tuesday amid reports they are closing in on Jadon Sancho.

United are said to be close to agreeing terms on a deal, with Borussia Dortmund prepared to receive a reduced initial fee so long as further instalments ensure they receive €120m (£108m) for the England winger.

Solskjaer gave nothing away when asked if United were looking to get their business done early in the transfer window.

"This transfer window is a long one. Every transfer takes its course. It is what it is, so if there is any news we will update you," said the United manager.

Solskjaer revealed he plans to field a similar team for the second leg of the Europa League last-16 clash with LASK on Wednesday to the one that hammered the Austrian side 5-0 in the first leg.

Defenders Luke Shaw (ankle) and Axel Tuanzebe (foot) will not feature in the encounter at Old Trafford.

"Axel started getting niggles and had to have an operation in his foot. He'll be back early September. Same with Luke, should be ready for when the [2020-21] league season starts." said the United manager.

"Jesse [Lingard] will be starting tomorrow, but the team won’t be too different from LASK in March.”

Europa League matches from the quarter-finals onwards will be staged in Germany and United will stay over there for as long as they are in the tournament.

"There has been a discussion to how tournament pans out. At the moment we are staying, so we will be staying in Germany." Solskjaer added.

United will face Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the last eight barring an unlikely turnaround.