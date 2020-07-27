Sancho expected back at Dortmund training amid renewed Man Utd talk

Jadon Sancho is expected back at Borussia Dortmund training this week amid renewed talk of a possible move to Manchester United.

The England star has long been linked with the Red Devils despite United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward having warned that significant transfer spending is difficult due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

United's close-season plans were strengthened on Sunday as they secured third place in the Premier League - and a return to the Champions League - with a 2-0 win at Leicester City.

With club finances to receive a boost from playing in Europe's top competition, and with prospective transfer targets now more likely to be tempted by a move to Old Trafford, United are expected to pursue a move for Sancho in the coming weeks.

For now, though, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc anticipates no real movement on the 20-year-old winger's future.

"We expect Jadon to return to Dortmund for the start of training on Thursday," he told Kicker.

Dortmund are said to want in excess of €100million for Sancho, a fee United are keen to reduce.

Alternatives to the former Manchester City youngster reportedly include Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman and Lille's Jonathan Ikone.

Sancho was one of the standout performers in the Bundesliga in 2019-20, with 17 goals and 16 assists in 32 appearances.

Dortmund finished second, 13 points behind champions Bayern.