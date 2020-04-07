Rumour Has It: Real Madrid consider Haaland-Jovic swap, Mbappe move on hold

Luka Jovic's debut season at Real Madrid has not gone according to plan.

While Jovic has struggled in the Spanish capital, Erling Haaland has taken Borussia Dortmund by storm.

The pair could reportedly swap clubs at the end of the season.

TOP STORY – JOVIC & HAALAND TO TRADE PLACES?

Madrid are open to using Jovic as part of a swap deal to sign Dortmund star Haaland, according to Marca.

Jovic joined Madrid in a €60million move at the start of the season after scoring 27 goals for German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt last term, but the Serbia forward has only managed two in 24 appearances under Zinedine Zidane.

Meanwhile, Haaland – who only arrived at Dortmund in January – has scored 12 goals in just 11 matches, prompting widespread interest.

ROUND-UP

- AS Diario says Madrid's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has been put on hold until 2021 due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic. The same outlet claims Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba prefers moving to Madrid over remaining at Old Trafford or rejoining Juventus.

- Lautaro Martinez is edging closer to swapping Inter for Barcelona, reports Marca. Madrid and Manchester City have also been linked with the Argentina forward.

- The Sun says Liverpool, City and Arsenal are among the clubs battling it out for Lyon sensation Houssem Aouar.

- Milan are prepared to listen to offers for star full-back Theo Hernandez, according to Marca. A shining light since arriving from Madrid, the defender has attracted interest from PSG, United and City.

- Inter are keen on signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, claims Gazzetta dello Sport. Aubameyang only has one more year left to run on his contract.

- Goal reports City, Atletico Madrid, Ajax, Dortmund, United, Juve and Liverpool have all enquired about the availability of Valencia's Ferran Torres.