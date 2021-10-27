Rumour Has It: Pogba halts Man Utd contract talks, Barcelona eye Klopp move

Any hopes of Paul Pogba remaining at Old Trafford appear to be fading.

The Manchester United stalwart has halted contract talks with the club.

Multiple European clubs are said to be interested in the 28-year-old.

TOP STORY – POGBA ENDS MAN UTD TALKS

Paul Pogba has ended talks over a potential new contract at Manchester United amid an apparent row with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, The Sun reports.

The France international will be out of contract in June and appears likely to move on.

The Sun reports he apologised to his team-mates but did not speak to Solskjaer after being sent off 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute in Sunday's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

His former club Juventus could be an option, while Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to have shown interest.

ROUND-UP

- Barcelona would prefer to have Jurgen Klopp take over whenever they sack Ronald Koeman, says Sport. Klopp is under contract with Liverpool through 2024.

- Newcastle United are prepared to offer Alex Ten Hag £6million a year after taxes if he leaves Ajax for St. James' Park, reports the Mail.

- Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in Barcelona's Spain international Sergi Roberto, says Fichajes.

- Inter have had talks with Sampdoria midfielder Morten Thorsby's agent over a potential move, claims Calciomercato.

- River Plate forward Julian Alvarez is drawing interest from Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa, says Calciomercato.