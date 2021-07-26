Rumour Has It: Man Utd close on Varane, Atleti eye Lacazette

All indications are Raphael Varane is set to move on from Real Madrid.

The France international appears locked in on one destination.

Manchester United are said to be close to a deal for the defender.

TOP STORY – UNITED CLOSE TO VARANE MOVE

Manchester United have been linked to Raphael Varane in transfer rumours for months.

Now it appears the move could come to fruition, as Marca reports United and Real Madrid are close to a €50million (£42m) agreement.

Though the Mirror reports some at the Premier League club are worried the 28-year-old is merely using them to get a better deal out of Madrid, Fabrizio Romano says United are "confident" a deal is close and that no other clubs are involved.

ROUND-UP

– With his Arsenal contract set to expire next year, Alexandre Lacazette is in demand, and Calciomercato says Atletico Madrid are pondering a potential €15m offer.

– Erik Lamela is set to join Sevilla in a swap deal, with Tottenham getting Bryan Gil, Marca says, while Romano says Spurs will also get €25m in the deal and Gil will sign through 2026.

– Newcastle are eyeing Ross Barkley as a potential addition if they cannot pry Joe Willock away from Arsenal, says The Athletic, with a loan move for Leicester's Hamza Choudhury also a possibility.

– West Ham could make a move for Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, says the Express.

– Ben White's £50m move from Brighton to Arsenal will be official next week, reports Romano.

– Paris Saint-Germain have had talks with Kalidou Koulibaly's agent about a move from Napoli, reports Corriere dello Sport.

– Roma have offered €15m for Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, says Sport.