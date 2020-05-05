Rumour Has It: Madrid must sell to sign Camavinga and Haaland, Barca close to Lautaro

Eduardo Camavinga, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba have been among the names linked to Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid want to strengthen their squad.

However, Madrid's recruitment is reportedly not that straightforward.

TOP STORY – MADRID PRIORITISING SALES

Real Madrid must sell before they can buy players as the LaLiga giants eye the likes of Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Manchester United star Paul Pogba, according to Marca.

Madrid and their transfer plans have dominated headlines, but the report claims the Spanish powerhouse have to reduce the size of their squad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have been linked with moves away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

ROUND-UP

- The front page of Tuesday's Diario Sport reports Barcelona are "very close" to signing Inter star Lautaro Martinez. The LaLiga champions are willing to pay €60million up front, plus two players. It comes as Marca claims Arturo Vidal is happy to leave Barca.

- The Guardian says Liverpool have stalled their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Timo Werner. The Champions League holders reportedly told Werner's representatives that the club need more time due to the COVID-19 crisis.

- Mundo Deportivo says Neymar has turned down a €100million proposal from Paris Saint-Germain as he looks to return to Barca.

- Thomas Partey wants to swap Atletico Madrid for Arsenal, according to The Telegraph. The Ghanaian has also been linked to Manchester United.

- Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is set for talks over a new deal, according to the Daily Mail. Madrid and PSG are believed to be monitoring the situation.