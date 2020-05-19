Rumour Has It: Liverpool target Werner open to Inter move, Bayern want to extend Coutinho loan

Clubs are queuing to sign Timo Werner.

The RB Leipzig star has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

While Liverpool have emerged as favourites to sign Werner, the Germany international could move to Inter.

TOP STORY – WERNER OPENS DOOR FOR INTER MOVE

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is open to joining Inter amid Liverpool links, according to Calciomercato.

Werner has been tipped to move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, despite reported interest from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

But with Inter star Lautaro Martinez being targeted by Barcelona, Werner could arrive at San Siro as a replacement.

ROUND-UP

- Bundesliga champions Bayern have no interest in making Philippe Coutinho's stay permanent, reports Mundo Deportivo. However, Bayern are open to extending the Barca misfit's loan deal for another season.

- Dries Mertens is on the verge of signing a new contract with Napoli, says Sportitalia. Mertens had reportedly been set to join Italian rivals Inter on a free transfer but he is on course to remain in Naples.

- According to Sport, Jean-Clair Todibo could be the key in seeing Miralem Pjanic swap Juventus for Barcelona. Pjanic is wanted by LaLiga champs Barca but Juve want midfielder Arthur in exchange. Amid complicated negotiations, Todibo has emerged as a target for Juve – who could part with Mattia De Sciglio. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Pjanic.

- Luka Jovic is set to have more time to convince head coach Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, says AS Diario. Madrid are believed to be eyeing Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland but he reportedly does not have a release clause for January 2021, allowing Jovic to stake his claim after struggling since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt.

- Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Bayer Leverkusen are not prepared to sell star Kai Havertz for less than €100million (£89m). Havertz has been linked to Liverpool, Juve, Bayern and Barca among others.