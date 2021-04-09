Rumour Has It: Leeds United enter race for Sergio Aguero

Argentine veteran Sergio Aguero has been list with plenty of clubs after Manchester City confirmed he would be leaving this off-season.
Among those are European heavyweights Chelsea and Barcelona.
But Leeds United have reportedly entered the race for the 32-year-old forward.
TOP STORY - LEEDS JOIN AGUERO PURSUIT
Leeds United want to bring Sergio Aguero to Elland Road on a free transfer this off-season.
Manchester City confirmed last month that Aguero would be departing the club after a decade of service.
90Min reports that Leeds hope Aguero's countryman Marcelo Bielsa can help woo him to the newly promoted club.
ROUND-UP
- The speculation around Kylian Mbappe's future continues, with The Telegraph reporting that he is stalling on signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain with his current contract to expire in 2022. Cuatro claims Mbappe will not sign a new deal as he wants to join Real Madrid.
- ESPN reports Edinson Cavani is "closer than ever" to finalizing a deal to join Argentine club Boca Juniors from Manchester United for this off-season.
- Manchester United may look into signing West Ham United's England international midfielder Declan Rice, as part of a permanent switch for Jesse Lingard, claims the Athletic.
- Metro claims Lyon's Joachim Andersen will cost £25m amid reported interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.
- Yangel Herrera, who is on loan at Granada from Manchester City, has ignited interest from West Ham United according to Todofichajes.
- Inter may explore signing Napoli's Nikola Maksimovic if Andrea Ranocchia leaves, reports Calciomercato.