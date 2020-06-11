Rumour Has It: Dortmund expecting Sancho exit amid Man Utd links, Juve eyeing Roma's Zaniolo

Jadon Sancho's future has dominated headlines for months, tipped to return to England.

Sancho, who left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017, has been heavily linked to Manchester United, as well as Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Dortmund are reportedly preparing for life without the England star.

TOP STORY – BVB BRACED FOR SANCHO DEPARTURE

Borussia Dortmund believe Jadon Sancho's exit at the end of the season is inevitable, according to The Evening Standard.

Dortmund star Sancho has been tipped to join Manchester United, who are determined to boost their attacking stocks.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been linked as Bundesliga outfit Dortmund hold out for €129million (£116m).

Dortmund are also running out of patience with Sancho's off-field issues, after the England international was fined for flouting social-distancing guidelines following a haircut.

ROUND-UP

- Juventus could raid Italian rivals Roma for Italy star Nicolo Zaniolo. Calciomercato says Roma could be forced to sell their best players due to the club's financial situation, giving Juve the chance to bring the 20-year-old to Turin.

- Mundo Deportivo claims Inter want €80m for Madrid target Milan Skriniar. The Inter defender is seen as a replacement for veteran Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos.

- United and Inter are battling to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, reports RMC Sport. The Frenchman moved to Munich from Lyon in 2017.

- Madrid are ready to join the chase for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, according to The Sun. The Germany international is wanted by United, Liverpool and Chelsea and the Premier League reportedly appeals to the 20-year-old.

- Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Gianluigi Donnarumma, however, Tuttosport says Serie A champions Juventus are eyeing a move for the Milan and Italy goalkeeper.

- Sky Sport Italia claims Roma are trying to lock down Lorenzo Pellegrini to a new contract amid interest from Inter, PSG and Dortmund.

- Madrid's path to Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga could become complicated. With the Ligue 1 transfer window already open, RMC Sport suggests PSG could try to trump Madrid for the 17-year-old.

- Sport reports Barcelona are willing to lower their asking price to accelerate Philippe Coutinho's departure. The out-of-favour Brazilian has been linked to Tottenham, Newcastle United and Chelsea.