Rumour Has It: Barcelona, Juventus agree Arthur fee

Arthur is reportedly nearing a move from Barcelona to Juventus.

The LaLiga and Serie A giants have been linked with numerous deals heading into the close season, including Arthur making the switch to Turin.

And it seems that is getting closer to reality.

TOP STORY – BARCELONA, JUVENTUS AGREE ARTHUR FEE

Juventus have agreed an €80million fee with Barcelona to sign Arthur, according to Sky Sports.

However, the Italian champions must still convince the Brazil international midfielder.

The clubs reportedly want to complete a deal for the 23-year-old before the end of the month.

ROUND-UP

- David Luiz is set to stay at Arsenal. The Mirror reports the defender has agreed to a one-year extension with the Premier League club.

- He may be staying at Chelsea until the end of the season, but Pedro reportedly knows his future. Mundo Deportivo reports the Spanish attacker will join Roma after ending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

- Leicester City may be close to strengthening their midfield. Sport says the Premier League side are in advanced negotiations with Real Betis to sign Portugal international William Carvalho.

- With Bernd Leno injured, Arsenal may be looking for a goalkeeper. The Mirror reports they have made an enquiry about Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, who joined the LaLiga side from Valencia last year.

- Staying at the Emirates Stadium and ESPN says Arsenal are set to agree an extension to Cedric Soares' loan from Southampton and want to sign the defender permanently in the close season.