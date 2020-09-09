Rumour Has It: Adama Traore offered to Juve, Barca make offer for Man City defender

Adama Traore to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin?

The Wolves winger has been linked to some of Europe's biggest clubs, but Juventus could sign the Spain international.

Watch this space…

TOP STORY – TRAORE OFFERED TO JUVE

Juventus have been offered Wolves star Adama Traore by agent Jorge Mendes, according to Calciomercato.

Juve, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with Traore following his exploits for Wolves in the Premier League.

Traore could be made available to Serie A champions Juve for €70million (£63m) as Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi reportedly near exits.

ROUND-UP

- Sport claims Barcelona have lodged their first bid for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia. The 19-year-old, who is out of contract in 2021, join City from Barca in 2017. Barca have offered €8m (£7.2m) plus another €2m (£1.8m) in potential add-ons, though City are asking for €40m (£36m).

- According to Tancredi Palmeri, Juve have struck a deal with Barcelona for veteran forward Luis Suarez. Unwanted by new head coach Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou, Suarez is set to join Ronaldo in Turin.

- Moise Kean wants to return to Juventus, however, Calciomercato says Borussia Dortmund are preparing an offer for the Everton forward.

- Gianluca Di Marzio claims Roma are closing in on a permanent deal for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling. The English centre-back spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Roma and the Serie A club have reportedly agreed personal terms.

- Leeds United have submitted a new bid to sign Dinamo Zagreb sensation Josko Gvardiol, says Fabrizio Romano. The newly promoted Premier League side have offered £19.9m (€22m) plus 20 per cent of a future sale amid interest from RB Leipzig.

- Brescia and Italy star Sandro Tonali will undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of his move to Milan, reports Tuttomercatoweb and Sportitalia.

- Chelsea have not made contact for Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara, reports Romano. Alcantara is wanted by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, while United have held talks with the Spaniard's agent. He has also emerged as a possible target for former club Barca.