Roma sign Reynolds as Dzeko waits over potential exit on deadline day

Roma have confirmed the signing of defender Bryan Reynolds, initially on loan for the rest of the season but with an obligation to buy.

Teenager Reynolds, who had also been linked with Juventus, arrives from Dallas for a loan fee of €100,000, describing the move as a “dream come true” as he continues his career in Europe.

The 19-year-old has also provisionally agreed a four-year contract should he join on a permanent basis, with an initial fee set at €6.75million. However, as part of the terms, there are a number of performance-related clauses that could be worth a total of €5.65m.

MLS will also retain the right to 15 per cent of the profit on any future sale of the highly rated full-back, after factoring in the total amount already paid for the player at the time of his departure.

"I am excited and humbled to join Roma. It is a dream come true," Reynolds said.

"After speaking to the club, I quickly realised that this is the ideal place for me to improve and develop as a footballer.

"My challenge now is to keep improving day after day: I will work hard to achieve great things for this club."

Reynolds has represented the United States at youth level, including recently being involved in a training camp for the Under-23 squad.

Roma had already added Stephan El Shaarawy during the January window, the forward returning for a second spell with a club he previously represented between 2016 and 2019.

However, it remains to be seen whether Edin Dzeko will be on his way out; the striker has not been involved with the first team for recent games due to a rumoured disagreement with coach Paulo Fonseca.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed talks over a potential swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez did not get off the ground, so the striker is left waiting to see if he will be moving on before the deadline.