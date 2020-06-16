Real Madrid sell Javi Sanchez to Valladolid

Real Madrid have agreed to sell young defender Javi Sanchez to fellow LaLiga side Real Valladolid.

The 23-year-old was loaned out to Valladolid on a season-long arrangement last July but has been plagued by ankle problems throughout the campaign.

In fact, his two-minute cameo from the bench against Leganes on Saturday was his first LaLiga appearance of the campaign.

Sanchez came through the ranks at Madrid having joined the club's academy when he was eight.

Last season he made appearances in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League for Los Blancos.

Valencia were rumoured to be keen on Sanchez back in February but he has now signed a deal with Valladolid until June 2024.