Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro signs new deal through to 2025

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2025.

The Brazilian's original deal was set to expire at the conclusion of next season.

But he will now remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for a further two years after putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

The 29-year-old is the latest player to extend his stay in the Spanish capital after Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde also committed their futures in the past week.

Casemiro has made 288 appearances for Madrid since arriving from Sao Paolo on an initial loan spell in January 2013, scoring 30 goals.

He has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the club; winning four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups and LaLiga on two occasions.

The Brazil international was also part of the Selecao squad that won the 2019 Copa America.