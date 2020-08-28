Palace sign in-demand Eze on five-year deal

Crystal Palace have signed attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze in a deal that could reportedly earn QPR £20million.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract to remain in London with the Eagles.

England Under-21 international Eze was one of the standout players in the Championship for QPR last season and had been linked with several Premier League clubs.

Palace have won the race for his signature and are said to have forked out an initial £16million to take him to Selhurst Park, making him their second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of Nathan Ferguson from West Brom.

Eze said: "As a football club, I feel like there are great players here and it's a brilliant opportunity for me to come and be with these players, to link up with them and to really push on."

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: "Eberechi is a player whose development we have followed closely.

"We are delighted he has chosen to sign for us over the other clubs that were interested and we feel that this is the right club for him to continue his development.

"With our academy recently securing category one status, this further illustrates our focus on youth as we look to consolidate and improve upon our position as a Premier League club."

Eze scored 14 goals and provided eight assists for Mark Warburton's side in the second tier last season.