Pablo Mari arrives in London ahead of expected Arsenal move

Flamengo defender Pablo Mari arrived in London ahead of an anticipated move to Arsenal.

Mari is expected to join the Gunners on loan with an option to buy – which is reportedly set at £7.5million – after arriving at Heathrow Airport with Arsenal technical director Edu on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is set to become Mikel Arteta's first signing since taking over as head coach in December.

Mari joined Manchester City in 2016 but never played for the first team, leaving for Flamengo last July after loan stints at Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.

The 26-year-old was a key figure under Jorge Jesus, who led the Rio de Janeiro giants to the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores titles.

He also featured when Flamengo lost the Club World Cup final against Liverpool 1-0 after extra time.

Arsenal have been keen to bolster their defensive options following injuries to Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.