Overmars: Chances of Ajax signing Suarez from Barca are small

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars said the club's chances of re-signing Barcelona star Luis Suarez are "quite small".

Suarez, 33, has reportedly been told he is not part of Barca's plans as new head coach Ronald Koeman tries to rebuild the embattled LaLiga giants.

Ajax have emerged as a possible destination for Suarez, who spent four years playing for the Eredivisie champions before joining Liverpool in 2011.

Amid speculation Ajax are in talks to bring Suarez back to Amsterdam, Overmars addressed the rumours.

"Let me put it this way: the chance that he will come is quite small," Overmars told Ziggo Sport as Ajax defeated Hertha Berlin 1-0 in Tuesday's friendly.

"That's a straight answer, I think. Whether there has been any contact with him? We have that with several ex-Ajax players. That is logical, you also have to maintain that."

Suarez, who won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup during his time at Ajax, has celebrated four LaLiga titles and the Champions League among other honours since moving to Barca in 2014.

Overmars, meanwhile, was also asked about in-demand Ajax star Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek has been linked to Manchester United and Real Madrid, though Barca are believed to be eyeing the Netherlands international following Koeman's appointment.

"No idea, at least that hasn't made it onto my plate yet," Overmars said when quizzed on Barca's rumoured interest.

Overmars added: "It's pretty quiet. I certainly think the market has yet to get going. That makes sense: the Champions League has only just ended, so that will start soon.

"There is always interest for some players. A few players look good, one player has fairly serious interest. Who that is? That will show itself in the coming weeks."