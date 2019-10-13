Muller transfer unimaginable for Bayern Munich chief Rummenigge

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects Thomas Muller to stay at Bayern Munich beyond January despite his frustration with a lack of playing time.

Attacking midfielder Muller, 30, expressed dissatisfaction with his marginalised role in an interview earlier this month, telling Kicker he was "too ambitious" to settle for a place among the substitutes.

The 2014 World Cup winner started none of the club's final five games leading into the international break.

Reports have suggested Muller will ask for a move when the window reopens but Bayern CEO Rummenigge would be surprised to receive a transfer request.

"I cannot imagine that," Rummenigge told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"The relationship between Thomas and Bayern is totally intact and he will remain an important part of our club."

Muller has spent his entire professional career at Allianz Arena, winning eight Bundesliga titles.

He made 28 league starts under Niko Kovac last season but the arrival of Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona has increased the competition for places in Muller's favoured position behind the striker.

Rummenigge accepted the 100-cap Germany international's decision to speak out about his concerns.

He said: "If Thomas would sit contentedly on the bench, he would be at the wrong club.

"That's the reaction we want, but he still has to deal with the situation seriously. He does that perfectly."