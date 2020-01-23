English
العربية
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mercato

Moses joins Inter for Conte reunion

Victor Moses has linked up with Antonio Conte at Inter after agreeing to leave Chelsea on loan once more.

Getty Images

Inter have announced the signing of Victor Moses from Chelsea on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The 29-year-old moves to Serie A for the remainder of the campaign after spending the first half of this season with Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Moses was a key player under Antonio Conte when Chelsea last won the Premier League title in 2016-17 and will reunite with his old boss at San Siro.

Inter did not confirm the details of the purchase option, but it has been reported they will need to pay €10million to sign the Nigeria international.

victor moses
Previous Willian Jose left out by Real Sociedad amid Totten
Read
Willian Jose left out by Real Sociedad amid Tottenham rumours
Next

Latest Stories