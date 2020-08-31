Mkhitaryan joins Roma on permanent deal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Roma on a permanent deal after Arsenal agreed to terminate his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Armenia international spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan with the Serie A side, scoring nine goals in 27 appearances across all competitions.

That deal was initially due to expire at the end of June but the clubs agreed a short-term extension to cover the end of the coronavirus-hit campaign.

Mkhitaryan moved to the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018 as part of the deal that sent Alexis Sanchez in the opposite direction.

He scored nine goals in 59 appearances across all competitions before joining Roma.

A statement on the Arsenal website read: "We have agreed to terminate his contract with us by mutual consent to allow him to join Roma in a permanent move.

"Everyone at Arsenal thanks Micki for his contribution to the club and wishes him all the best for his future with Roma."