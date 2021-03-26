Milan will do everything to keep Tomori – Baresi

Milan's honorary vice president Franco Baresi has confirmed the Rossoneri will attempt to make Fikayo Tomori's switch from Chelsea permanent.

Tomori joined Serie A giants Milan on loan in January, and has made a positive impression at San Siro since making his debut as a substitute in a Coppa Italia derby clash with Inter.

The 23-year-old Canadian-born England international has since made seven Serie A appearances (six starts), and started all four Europa League games for which he has been available.

He has helped Milan to two clean sheets and five league victories, with his tally of 12 appearances across all competitions already four times as many as he managed with Chelsea in the first half of 2020-21.

Since his debut on January 26, Tomori has made 30 clearances, three more than any other Milan player, with 15 of those coming with his head – a joint team-high alongside Alessio Romagnoli.

Tomori tops Milan's tackles attempt metrics, having gone in for 27 with an impressive 63 per cent success rate, while he has recorded 17 blocks, putting him 10 clear of second-best Romagnoli in that regard.

So impressive has Tomori been, Milan will endeavour to sign the defender at the end of the season, according to club great Baresi.

"We'll do everything to sign him on a permanent deal," Baresi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Two months are remaining until the end of the season, and it's not only up to Milan.

"Tomori is imposing himself with talent and determination. He has shown no fear to play in a new league. Potentially, he can become a great champion. I hope he lives up to expectations."

Behind Tomori, Gianluigi Donnarumma has been in generally excellent form, though Milan's prized asset and Italy's first-choice goalkeeper is entering the final few months of his contract.

Talks are ongoing over a new deal, and Baresi is hopeful an agreement can be struck.

"We know his qualities. He’s grown up at Milan and we know how important he could be in the coming years," he added of the 22-year-old.