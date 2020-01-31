Milan raid Anderlecht for Belgian midfielder Saelemaekers

Milan have signed Belgian midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers from Anderlecht in a "dream" move for the youngster.

The 20-year-old has moved to San Siro on loan until the end of the Serie A season, with Milan having secured an option to then sign Saelemaekers permanently.

Saelemaekers has caught the eye for Anderlecht and is an under-21 international who the Belgian club believe has a bright future.

Milan said on their website that Saelemaekers would meet his new team-mates on Saturday before being presented at a news conference on Tuesday.

Anderlecht sporting director Michael Verschueren said: "Alexis caught the eye of a great club this season. It's wonderful for him and it's also a good sign for our training of youngsters.

"At his age, it's a dream you couldn't help but want to experience.

"I understand that fans would have preferred him not to go. But that's football today. When the big clubs like AC Milan knock on the door, you have to do the right thing."

Milan, who welcomed Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club in January, are on a high after winning their past three league games to climb to eighth in Serie A.

They also reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals with victory over Torino on Tuesday.

Verschueren told Anderlecht's website: "Milan conducted themselves very well in this matter with Anderlecht, so I think there are no losers.

"We obviously wish Alexis the best and we're proud to have coached him here."