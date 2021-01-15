Milan confirm signing of Torino midfielder Meite

Milan have confirmed the signing of Soualiho Meite from Torino on an initial loan deal until the end of the season with the option to buy.

The 26-year-old midfielder is the Serie A leaders' first signing of the January transfer window and will reportedly cost an additional €9.5million to sign permanently at the end of the campaign.

Meite makes the switch to San Siro with two and a half years of Serie A experience behind him, having arrived at Torino from Monaco in July 2018.

He made 82 league appearances for Torino, including 11 starts this season.

Milan announced the loan capture on their official website on Friday, with Meite to wear the number 18 jersey.

The former France-Under 20 international has also previously represented Auxerre, Lille and Bordeaux.