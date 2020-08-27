McKennie arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move

Weston McKennie has arrived in Turin ahead of his transfer from Schalke to Juventus.

Juve have made something of a surprise move for McKennie, who had been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

The United States international broke into the Schalke team in 2017-18, after making his debut the previous season, and went on to make 75 Bundesliga appearances in total.

McKennie, who is capable of playing in either midfield or defence and scored three league goals last season, is reportedly set to sign for Juve on loan, with the Serie A champions having an obligation to buy based on the number of appearances the 21-year-old makes.

Ahead of a medical reportedly scheduled for Friday, McKennie landed in Turin on Thursday, with Juve filming his arrival and posting it to their official social media accounts.

McKennie could be a replacement for Blaise Matuidi, who has left for MLS side Inter Miami. He will become Juve's second first-team addition of the transfer window, following on from Arthur.