Man Utd youngster Chong keen on Bundesliga switch

Tahith Chong's agent says his client wants to move to the Bundesliga amid reports Werder Bremen are closing in on a loan deal for the Manchester United player.

Chong, 20, signed a contract extension until 2022 at Old Trafford in March, despite speculation Inter were keen on the midfielder.

But first-team opportunities have been hard to come by, with a substitute outing in Wednesday's 2-1 Europa League win over LASK his first appearance since lockdown.

"Tahith would like to join the Bundesliga," his representative Erkan Alkan told Bild.

"We'll talk to Man United about it on Thursday."

That would seem to give something of a green light to Werder, with Bild reporting Alkan held discussions with sporting director Frank Baumann and head of scouting Clemens Fritz.

"I know the player. We'll get an attacking winger. I do not want to say more," said Baumann, according to the newspaper.

If Chong joins Werder, he could serve as a replacement for Milot Rashica, the Kosovo international who is reportedly in the sights of a host of clubs including Liverpool, Wolves, Aston Villa and RB Leipzig.