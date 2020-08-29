Man Utd loan out Joel Pereira again as he joins Huddersfield

Manchester United have confirmed goalkeeper Joel Pereira will join Huddersfield Town on loan for the 2020-21 season.

The former Portugal Under-21 international will be embarking on his sixth loan spell away from Old Trafford.

Pereira, 24, joined United from Neuchatel Xamax in Switzerland – the country of his birth – in 2012 and has been highly rated by coaching staff at Old Trafford.

He has previously spent time with Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria Setubal, Kortrijk and Hearts, with the latter move regarded as the most successful after he made 20 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

Despite Pereira being highly thought of at United, he arguably could not have picked a more challenging time to be attempting to break into the senior side.

David de Gea signed a new contract last September, the experienced Sergio Romero has been an ever-dependable understudy and Dean Henderson penned a fresh five-year deal this week after a hugely successful two-season loan at Sheffield United.

Pereira's switch to Huddersfield sees him follow Henderson's example by dropping to a Championship club for first-team football, but he has just one year left on his United contract.