Man City target Koulibaly won't leave Napoli unless asking price is met, insists Gattuso

Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso said Kalidou Koulibaly will stay if the Serie A club's asking price is not met as Manchester City reportedly eye the star defender.

Koulibaly has been heavily linked with Premier League giants City, who are believed to be preparing an offer for the Senegal international.

Manchester United and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have also emerged as possible destinations.

However, Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia: "Koulibaly has a precise asking price, and if the club doesn't get the money it is asking for, then he won't leave."

Gattuso was speaking after Friday's 4-0 friendly rout of Pescara in the absence of wantaway forward Arkadiusz Milik.

Roma are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Milik, who is out of contract in 2021 as Napoli look to cash in before losing the Poland international on a free transfer.

Serie A champions Juventus and Tottenham have also been linked and Gattuso reiterated that Milik must leave following the arrivals of Victor Osimhen and Andrea Petagna, who scored against Pescara.

"We were very clear with Milik last year, we told him that he had to renew his contract, but he refused to do so and knows our view on this," Gattuso said.

"If Arek doesn't find another club, then it won't be an easy situation for him, because we have already signed another two forwards. There's no room for him."