Liverpool's Takumi Minamino loaned to Southampton

Southampton have signed Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Liverpool sanctioned a deadline-day temporary move for Japanese star Minamino on Monday after Southampton allowed Shane Long to join promotion-chasing Championship side Bournemouth on loan.

Minamino has made 31 appearances and scored four goals for Premier League champions Liverpool since arriving from Austrian giants Salzburg in January last year.

The 26-year-old Japan international has scored one goal in nine Premier League matches this season, and four across all competitions.

"I am very pleased to welcome Takumi to our squad for the rest of this season," said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.



"He will help provide another good attacking option, and is importantly the right profile of player for us.



"This will give us some additional depth in our squad at an important time, and I am looking forward to beginning work with him on the training pitch."

Southampton are 11th in the Premier League, 11 points behind third-placed Liverpool – who are four points adrift of leaders Manchester City.