Liverpool need more time to assess transfer plans – Klopp

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool need more time to decide on their transfer plans amid financial uncertainty.

The Premier League champions have been linked with moves for numerous players, most notably Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the financial situations of leagues and clubs around the world remain uncertain.

Asked if he required a bigger squad ahead of next season, Klopp said he needed time to assess Liverpool's position.

"We are not only responsible for the success of the club, we are responsible for all the people in the club and that means for everybody that works here, that's what we try to do," the Liverpool manager told reporters.

"As long as we don't know exactly about it, we have to wait. We have a really good squad, we have to see what we can do, we have to see what we have to do, for this we need still time.

"This time hopefully will bring a bit more clarity about the future and we will make our decisions, but the solution cannot be to have a much bigger squad for the specific moment and then realise that you cannot use all the players and stuff like this."

With one Premier League game remaining this season, Liverpool are 18 points clear of Manchester City.

Klopp believes in his squad heading into 2020-21, regardless of whether they add players.

"We will have solutions, for that we have young players and all that stuff," he said.

"The size of the squad is not that important to me, the quality of the squad is very much so and I think we will have a really, really good squad for next season."