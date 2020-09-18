Liverpool-bound Thiago: Leaving Bayern Munich the most difficult decision of my career

Thiago Alcantara says leaving Bayern Munich after seven trophy-laden seasons with the club is the "most difficult decision" of his career as he closes in on a move to Liverpool.

Bayern confirmed on Thursday the 29-year-old is heading to Anfield in a move Stats Perform News understands could eventually be worth £25million (€27.5m).

Spain international Thiago joined the Bavarian giants in 2013 and has won 16 trophies during that time, including a famous treble in his final campaign at the Allianz Arena.

He is expected to sign a four-year deal with Liverpool as early as Friday, becoming the Premier League champions' second signing of the transfer window.

In a video message posted on social media, Thiago bid an emotional farewell to Bayern and admitted he is looking forward to starting a new journey with Liverpool.

"Yes, it has been the most difficult decision of my career," he said. "I decided to close this chapter in this wonderful club, the club where I grew and developed myself as a player during the last seven years.

"Victories, success, joyful moments and some hard times as well.

"But what I am most proud of is having arrived in Munich being a young man full of dreams and leaving completely fulfilled and identified with a club, a history, a philosophy, a language and a culture.

"Here I learnt how to love and respect a tradition which I say goodbye to now but I will never forget the Mia San Mia.

"Me and my family have lived amazing moments in the city, at Sabener Strasse, and of course, in our beloved Allianz Arena. With you, my Bayern family who treated me so well and loved me every second.

"My decision is purely sports related. As a football player, I want and I need new challenges in order to develop myself as I did here. Bayern will always be my heimat, Eternal Thanks to you, Bayern."

Thiago has made 235 appearances in all competitions across seven seasons with Bayern, scoring 31 goals and providing 35 assists.