Liverpool bolster centre-back options by recalling Phillips from Stuttgart

Liverpool have recalled Nat Phillips from his loan at Stuttgart to bolster their options in defence.

Phillips was due to spend the entire 2019-20 season at the 2.Bundesliga side but has returned to Anfield and will be available for selection from the FA Cup meeting with Everton on January 5.

Injuries to Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have left Liverpool short at centre-back, with Jordan Henderson having to play in defence for the Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey on December 18 when Virgil van Dijk was ruled out through illness.

However, 22-year-old defender Phillips could yet return to Stuttgart next month.

"With their squad currently stretched by injuries and a busy schedule, Liverpool asked to recall the centre-back from his loan spell," a Stuttgart statement read.

"The two clubs have agreed, however, to look into the possibility of Phillips going back to Stuttgart at the end of the German winter break."

Phillips has featured 11 times in all competitions for Stuttgart this season, making seven starts.