Leverkusen expect Havertz to remain for Europa League's August restart

Peter Bosz anticipates Kai Havertz will remain at Bayer Leverkusen for the resumption of the Europa League in August.

Germany international Havertz has had another fine campaign with Leverkusen, registering 12 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga in 2019-20 having scored 17 times last term, and he is under contract until 2022.

Transfer talk surrounding Havertz has continued in recent weeks, though, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all linked with a move for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, and Leverkusen fans may fear the speculation will only intensify when the Bundesliga finishes this weekend.

However, Leverkusen face Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal final on July 4 before resuming their Europa League campaign in August with the second leg of their last-16 tie against Rangers, who they beat 3-1 first time around.

And though Havertz's international team-mate Timo Werner is departing RB Leipzig for Chelsea before their Champions League campaign resumes, Leverkusen boss Bosz does not expect a similar scenario to happen with his star man.

"I don't feel that he is thinking too much about transferring. Neither are we," Bosz told a news conference.

"He still has a contract with us and if nothing happens I think he will be here next season. That will be the case tomorrow, in the cup final and when we play the Europa League."

Leverkusen head into the last round of Bundesliga fixtures two points behind Borussia Monchengladbach, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

Both sides are at home - Leverkusen hosting Mainz and Gladbach entertaining Hertha Berlin - and Bosz hopes the two teams' experience of last year will play in his side's favour.

Last season Gladbach started the final day in fourth but were beaten by Borussia Dortmund while Leverkusen thrashed Hertha to move up from fifth.

"We saw and showed that it is possible," Bosz added.

"At that time they played against Dortmund. It may be something different than this time against Hertha. But we still believe in it."