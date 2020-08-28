Klopp says Liverpool have 'no chance' of signing Messi and casts doubt over Man City move

Jurgen Klopp said there is "no chance" Liverpool could afford to sign Lionel Messi and cast doubt over whether the Barcelona captain will join Manchester City.

Messi has told Barca he wants to leave the Catalan giants, sparking frenzied speculation over who the mercurial forward will be playing for next season.

Klopp on Friday stated that any manager in the world would welcome the signing of Messi but ruled out the possibility of the Premier League champions landing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

On the eve of the Community Shield clash with Arsenal, he said: "Interest [in Messi]? Who doesn't want to have Messi in their team? But no chance. But good player, to be honest!"

City are the favourites to lure Messi to the Premier League and, although Klopp would like to see the 33-year-old playing in England, the Liverpool boss is not convinced it will happen.

Klopp continued: "It will obviously help Man City and make it more difficult to beat them. For the Premier League it would be great, that would help, but I am not sure the Premier League needs that boost.

"He's never played in another league. Football is different here. I'd like to see it. Not sure I will."

Klopp revealed Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt to face the Gunners at Wembley due to a minor injury.

The Reds boss said it is far from ideal being back in action so soon after returning to training, having only lifted the Premier League trophy just over a month ago.

He said: "Would I want to play a proper game after two weeks' preparation? No. But we've known about it for a while. We have worked really hard - as you saw against Salzburg as some boys had heavy legs.

"We're preparing for the whole season - one of most intense we have experienced."