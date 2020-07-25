Klopp praises Thiago quality again amid Liverpool links

Jurgen Klopp again praised Thiago Alcantara's quality as Liverpool continue to be linked with the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Thiago, 29, is reportedly a target for the Premier League champions, with his contract at Bayern coming to an end next year.

Klopp praised the Spain international's quality earlier this month and the Liverpool manager again talked up Thiago on Friday, although he had no update on a potential move.

"I have no idea who will play for me next year," he told Sky Germany.

"There is nothing to say at the moment. Thiago Alcantara is a great player, but also a Bayern Munich player.

"That's actually all there is to say. There's nothing to say about that."

Liverpool will complete their Premier League campaign away to Newcastle United on Sunday.