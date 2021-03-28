Kane has to leave Spurs if he wants to win trophies – Defoe

Harry Kane must leave Tottenham if he harbours ambitions of winning trophies, according to Jermain Defoe.

Kane is contracted to Spurs until June 2024, but the England captain revealed he will make a decision on his future after Euro 2020.

Defoe believes the prolific 27-year-old striker will have to turn his back on his boyhood club if he is hungry for medals.

The Rangers and ex-Tottenham striker told Darren Bent’s Boot Room on talkSPORT: "If you'd have asked me this question a few years ago, I'd have said he should have stayed there, what he's done at the football club – he's a legend.

"Since I've come away from that and gone to Rangers, I've seen that mentality and played for another big club, the importance of playing for that club and winning every game, that mentality, the standards and demands.

"You have to win and bring silverware, otherwise it's not good enough. When you actually achieve that and the feeling you get from that, wow man. I wish I had that earlier on in my career.

"If Harry Kane wants that and wants to win trophies then it looks like he has to go.

"I don't think it will be easy for him to leave and he might be looking at it and want to finish off being the highest goalscorer in the club's history and see where that takes him.

"He can hopefully win a few trophies, but if he's really craving medals then he really has to go."

Kane has been directly involved in 30 goals in the Premier League this season (17 goals, 13 assists). The England captain is the first player to reach that total in the 2020-21 competition, while it is the first time he has achieved the feat since 2017-18 (30 goals, two assists).