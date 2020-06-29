English
Juventus offload Muratore to Atalanta

Juventus have sold midfielder Simone Muratore to Atalanta for €7million, the Serie A leaders confirmed on Monday. 

Muratore, 22, came through Juve's academy and has been a regular for their second team in Serie C over the past two seasons. 

He made his first-team debut as a late substitute in Friday's 4-0 Serie A win over Lecce, replacing Federico Bernardeschi. 

While the former Italy youth international has been denied a future in the Juve senior squad, Muratore looks set to have a proper crack at Serie A with Atalanta. 

The club have not confirmed the length of his contract, but Juve revealed they will receive the fee over four years.

