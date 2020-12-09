Juve love Pogba – Paratici fuels transfer speculation

Paul Pogba remains much admired at Juventus as uncertainty continues to surround the Manchester United midfielder's future.

Agent Mino Raiola told Tuttosport this week that Pogba returning to Juve – who he left to sign for United in a then-world record move in 2016 – was possible after declaring his client's time at Old Trafford to be "over".

Pogba came off the bench as United lost 3-2 at RB Leipzig on Tuesday, a result that dumped the Premier League club out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Juventus had a far more enjoyable evening in Europe's premier club competition as Cristiano Ronaldo's two penalties helped to secure top spot in Group G via a 3-0 win over Barcelona.

Nevertheless, the post-match conversation turned towards Pogba and Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici was only too happy to indulge the latest chapter of a transfer saga.

"We love Paul, he's an amazing player but he's playing for Manchester United now," he told Mediaset.

"He'll not be a free agent, you've to pay. We know so well the value of Paul Pogba. We also know his price, so we will see what happens."

Despite scoring in last weekend's 3-1 Premier League win at West Ham, Pogba was dropped from the United starting XI at the Red Bull Arena, something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted had nothing to do with Raiola's comments.

Nevertheless, the United manager reacted wearily to the latest talk over Pogab's future after the match.

"As soon as Paul's agent realises this is a team sport and we work together the better and that's maybe the last thing I'll say on that," he told a post-match news conference.

"What we speak about in the background is something else. I'm not going to talk about Paul's agent anymore."