Joshua King to Man Utd? Bournemouth boss Howe fears losing key striker

Eddie Howe is desperate to keep Joshua King at Bournemouth amid reports the striker could be set to return to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is short on attacking options and King, who came through the youth system at Old Trafford, is reported to be high on United's hit list.

With the Cherries embroiled in a fight for Premier League survival, manager Howe does not want to lose the Norway international - currently sidelined by a hamstring injury - so close to the end of the transfer window.

"We have missed him since he has been out injured, so speaking as manager I would be very reluctant to let him leave," he said ahead of the Cherries' crunch home clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

"With a day to go in the window it's very difficult to find a replacement.

"It's going to be [a decision] between the chief executive and owner. I love Josh as a player and person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club, so I understand his position.

"I'm not going to deny anything you have read but I don't want to talk about it too much. He is much valued and loved by us.

"He is a massive part of our team, he brings that unique pace and strength, coupled with technical ability and an eye for goal."

King scored the winner when Bournemouth beat United 1-0 in November.