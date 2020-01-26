Inter CEO Marotta 'optimistic' of finalising Eriksen deal in next few days

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta is "confident" the Italian club will finalise a deal for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen before the January window closes.

The Serie A side confirmed earlier this week an offer has been lodged for the Denmark international, who is into the final six months of his contract.

Eriksen travelled with Spurs but was left out of their squad for Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie Southampton, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

With Friday's deadline for transfer business fast approaching, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho admitted to being unhappy the saga has dragged on for so long.

But Inter CEO Marotta remains confident an agreement can be reached by the middle of next week, with reports suggesting a medical has been scheduled for Monday.

"We won't hide. We have been negotiating with Tottenham for some time," he told DAZN ahead of Inter's Serie A clash with Cagliari on Sunday.

"I am optimistic and hope that it can be concluded as quickly as possible. I am confident that it can be resolved in the next few days."

Eriksen's imminent arrival could mean a player leaving, with Matias Vecino being linked to Everton in recent days.

Asked if there will be any outgoing activity for Inter, Marotta said: "A good player is arriving, then the dynamic of the window will be evaluated. We will reach a decision in-house."